Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce President Zeb Welborn believes contributions can be increased from the two cities it serves because of the amount of work the agency has been doing to support businesses.
Mr. Welborn, a Chino resident, has spent the last year achieving the goals he set when he was hired, such as increasing membership from 319 to 390, increasing attendance at events by 20 percent, and attracting more large businesses.
“We do tons of education events that help support businesses, so it only makes sense for the cities to get involved and connect with that,” he said.
Mr. Welborn said the City of Chino increased its annual contribution to the chamber at his request from $8,400 to $12,000 and he hopes Chino Hills will do the same.
Councilman Art Bennett, recently installed as chairman of the Chamber board of directors, asked his colleagues on the city council to match Chino’s increase during a recent budget hearing.
“If you look at the new businesses that have come to Chino Hills, the Chamber has gone out of its way to support each and every one of them,” he said.
Don’t rush it
Councilman Peter Rogers said he would rather take a line-item approach than a shotgun approach.
He noted that the Chamber represents 190 businesses in Chino and 100 in Chino Hills. “Should it be prorated or should it be $12,000/$12,000? I think it deserves discussion.”
City manager Ben Montgomery explained what is covered under an $8,400 annual membership. “Our staff works closely with Zeb and his team,” Mr. Montgomery said. “We’ve had an opportunity to sit down with Zeb and understand his vision for the city.”
Councilman Ray Marquez said he would vote for the increase because Mr. Welborn is doing a good job and is in contact with him to find out what the city needs from the Chamber.
“I’ll be very clear with this,” Mr. Bennett said. “I will be installed as the new chairman of the Chamber and I want to walk the walk, not talk the talk.”
Mr. Rogers quipped, “Are you prepared to write $3,500 out of your checkbook to walk the walk?”
Mr. Bennett said his goal is to increase membership from 390 to 500 in 2020.
Mr. Welborn said the Chamber divides its efforts equally in Chino Hills and Chino. “We don’t provide more to one city over another,” he said. “I hope both cities can be equal partners in the Chamber.”
Mr. Welborn said he hasn’t heard from Chino Hills since the hearing, but his plan would be to present his vision to the council when the matter is up for discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.