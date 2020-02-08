The San Bernardino County Civil Grand Jury’s town hall meeting to discuss the “Treatment of Juveniles and Conditions in San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Centers” has been postponed until another date can be determined.
The meeting was to have been held Monday, Feb. 10 in San Bernardino.
Information: the Grand Jury website at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/grandjury/ or contact the 2019-2020 Grand Jury foreperson at 387-9120.
