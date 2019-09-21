Kristin Branson, a witness who lives near the intersection of Eucalyptus Avenue and Galloping Hills Road in Chino Hills where Juan Liu, 31, was killed last Saturday, said the crosswalk is a death trap that should either be removed or improved with safety features.
City of Chino Hills spokeswoman Denise Cattern said the crosswalk and intersection will be discussed at the Oct. 9 traffic safety committee meeting if the police department investigative report has been completed.
“When the traffic safety committee reviews any location, the discussion includes a review of accident history, conditions, and factors at the location,” Mrs. Cattern said. “Decisions regarding various tools available to enhance roadway safety are part of the review and discussion.”
A request made to the city for the accident history of the location was not available by press time.
The traffic safety committee, which makes recommendations to the Chino Hills Public Works Commission, includes public works employees, the city’s building official, and members of the Chino Hills Police Department.
Ms. Branson, who lives on Buckhaven Road between Eucalyptus and Galloping Hills, said she believes it was just a matter of time before something happened at the crosswalk which she said is obscured on a section of roadway where vehicles drive at excessive speeds.
A few feet away
Ms. Branson, who witnessed the accident, said she was heading home from the store at approximately 8:45 p.m. on westbound Eucalyptus Avenue approaching the crosswalk when she observed Ms. Liu and came to a stop.
She said Ms. Liu made eye contact with her and stepped into the crosswalk with two children slightly behind her.
Ms. Branson said she saw a vehicle coming in the opposite direction traveling eastbound on Eucalyptus towards Peyton going more than 40 miles per hour in the 40-mile-per hour zone.
“I could tell the vehicle was coming very fast and I knew it wasn’t stopping,” she said. “The driver didn’t see Ms. Liu and didn’t know what happened until the impact. There were no brakes, it was full force.”
She said if the children were walking beside Ms. Liu, they would have been hit.
Ms. Branson said she is very cognizant of the crosswalk because she almost hit a pedestrian after she moved into the neighborhood approximately three years ago.
She said there is a visibility issue for vehicles heading eastbound because of its location at the curve.
Those heading westbound come to stop signs at the entrance to Chino Hills Community Park and don’t have as much time to accelerate fully to 40 miles per hour before reaching the crosswalk.
Pedestrians abound
Ms. Branson said the area is close to Community Park and has a lot of foot traffic from park-goers, students, walkers, joggers and hikers.
In addition to linking the neighborhoods, the crosswalk provides a connection for the Eucalyptus Loop trail that begins at the south entrance of Community Park and travels along the white trail fencing at Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway until it meets with the McCoy loop trail.
The portion of Eucalyptus between the entrance to Community Park until just past Galloping Hills was recently repaved and the crosswalk restriped as part of the city’s street improvement program, Mrs. Cattern said.
The crosswalk was installed in early 2007 when Eucalyptus was extended during the construction of Community Park, she said.
Ms. Branson said she believes the crosswalk should either be removed or improved to make it more visible, such as installing a pedestrian signal that activates only when the button is pressed.
Ms. Branson said she derived comfort when Chino Hills resident Albert Perez held Ms. Liu’s head while his girlfriend administered CPR.
“She didn’t die alone in the street,” Ms. Branson said.
Ms. Branson said the children, who were not related to Ms. Liu, were walked to their home by deputies with the assistance of a bystander who helped with translation.
She said her heart goes out to the 24-year-old driver who frantically called 9-1-1 and her parents, screaming that she did not see the pedestrian.
“Like most accidents, it was avoidable, but cautions could have been put in place to alert the driver,” Ms. Branson said. “I hope this can bring about some change.”
