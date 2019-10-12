The DeCambra family’s elaborate pirate-themed Halloween display in the Fairfield Ranch area of Chino Hills started out simply in 2008 with a “skull” that drinks rum.
Each year, the display grows and it now includes a pirate ship, eight fully animatronic skeletons, sound effects, eerie lighting, a pirate flag, smoking cannon, treasure chests, a pirate at the helm of a ship, barrels of “rum” and Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” song playing in the background.
The display at 15932 Wilmington Road appears to pay homage to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” attraction at Disneyland, complete with a skeleton sitting on a lantern-lit porch, reminiscent of the beginning of the ride at the Anaheim amusement park.
Henry DeCambra said he previously worked at Disneyland as a ride operator and was always interested in how the attractions were constructed.
“I am self-taught,” he said. “I would go behind the scenes and observe how animation was achieved at Disneyland.”
Every year, he goes to thrift stores and online marketplaces to source his Halloween projects. He said everything is hand built.
He begins setting up the display in mid-September and usually completes it by Oct. 1.
He offers the display with lights only from 7 to 9 p.m., and full animation on the weekend before Halloween and Halloween evening.
Mr. DeCambra said his display is very “family friendly,” with no blood and gore, except for a “Davy Jones” beating heart in a glass hutch “that nobody ever notices.”
“On Halloween, we take selfies with Captain Jack Sparrow (my brother-in-law) in front of the skeleton cabin and everyone dresses like pirates,” Mr. DeCambra said.
Mr. DeCambra is a retired personal trainer and his wife Shari is a teacher at Diamond Bar High.
