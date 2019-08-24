Without publicly giving a reason, the Chino Valley school board voted Aug. 15 to begin and end its meetings an hour early.
Future meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m., with an option for the board to vote to extend meetings to 9:30 p.m.
The meetings had started at 7 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m., or 10:30 p.m. with board approval.
Chino Valley district spokeswoman Imee Perius said that during a special board governance meeting held Saturday, July 13, the board looked at ways to make meetings more efficient and "felt that a 6 p.m. start time would help with efficiency." She said Superintendent Norm Enfield did not recall why the board felt an earlier time would be more efficient. Board members did not respond to an email by the Champion's press time, asking for a reason for the change.
Ms. Perius said the meeting times of other school boards in the area had been checked and they were starting at various times, ranging from 6 to 7 p.m.
The meeting time change appeared on the board’s Aug. 15 consent calendar, which unless pulled from the agenda by a board member or the public for discussion, is automatically approved.
A report in the Aug. 15 agenda by Superintendent Enfield recommended that a second reading be waived by the board to allow the change to go into effect as close to the start of the new school year as possible.
School board meetings are held the first and third Thursdays of the month at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
