Singer, guitarist and storyteller Johnny Bennett has worked at Joey’s BBQ restaurant in Chino for 40 years.
He said Guinness World Records turned down his application for “longest running gig.”
“They said I couldn’t prove it.”
His plan B is to apply for “longest tour of residency” and he thinks that one might fly.
Mr. Bennett performs on the weekends at the iconic Chino restaurant located in a former residential home on the southwest corner of Riverside Drive and East End Avenue.
He often wears a cowboy hat while strumming his guitar and singing outside in the restaurant’s open-air courtyard as guests wait for their names to be called for tables. In between songs, he tells stories and jokes.
He is paid an hourly salary plus tips for his efforts.
Mr. Bennett, 74, said he knows some families in their four or fifth generations who frequent the restaurant.
“They think of the restaurant as part of their family history,” he added.
He has performed at several weddings at the request of customers, many of whom became his friends.
When those who retire out-of-state come back to visit, they are disappointed if he is not there, he said.
Mr. Bennett said he used to perform full-time at Joey’s, but now it’s just weekends.
At one time, he played “rain or shine,” but customers today are no longer inclined to sit outside during bad weather, Mr. Bennett said.
He recalls one rainstorm when people stood under a sea of umbrellas with one held over his guitar so he could continue performing.
In the early days, some customers would ride on horseback to the restaurant and tie them to a hitching post.
Songwriter
Mr. Bennett is also a songwriter with five recorded albums, all of them original country songs.
About one out of every three songs he performs he wrote himself.
His most requested are “Two Cheeseburgers and a Chocolate Malt” about a police traffic stop and “If You’ve Got a Pickup Truck, You’ve Got a lot of Friends.”
Although he’s not produced an album in 20 years, he gives CDs to customers who leave a minimum $5 tip.
He’s sold 20,945 CDs since 1984, he said.
Mr. Bennett came to Los Angeles to further his music career in the 1970s.
He always wanted to entertain and took lessons in voice and guitar while attending graduate school in Carbondale, Illinois.
Johnny Bennett is his given name and not a stage name, he added.
His gigs
He first performed in talent shows and bars, including The Souper in Upland, where he played for tips only.
He met other performers at a nightclub owned by Gene “Narod” Skiles on Central Avenue in Chino. The nightclub, called Narod’s, doubled in size during the early 1980s after the movie “Urban Cowboy” came out, featuring John Travolta as an oil worker who frequented country-western nightclubs. At one time “(Narod’s) was the place to be,” Mr. Bennett recalled.
Both Narod’s and Fandango in Montclair “rose and died with the cowboy fad,” he said.
Mr. Bennett’s musical interests developed while growing up listening to county-western singer Gene Autry on the only radio station in his small hometown of Saguache, Colorado.
Mr. Bennett has been employed on and off at Boys Republic in Chino Hills since 1976 and had been a substitute teacher for many years in the Chino Valley school district.
In the 1980s, he started taking lessons in West Coast swing dancing, which he describes as “dramatic and sensual.”
Last year, he participated in dance conventions held in Singapore and Korea.
His retirement options include moving to Malaysia, where he has made friends through dancing, or to Tucson, where his only brother lives.
He figures he could be an urban cowboy in Malaysia or anywhere else in the world.
“I’m waiting for the universe to tell me when to go and where to go,” he joked.
