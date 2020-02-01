A proposed 53-lot development in Carbon Canyon across the street from Circle K will be discussed by the developer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Western Hills Golf and Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road.
Project manager Jeff Webber will preside. Consultants K.V. Kumar and Ed Graham, former mayor and Chino Hills councilman, will be on hand.
A question-and-answer session will follow.
“This is not run by the city of Chino Hills,” Mr. Graham said. “It’s an information meeting and it will be the community’s first look at the project.”
The property owner is a group of investors called Hidden Oaks Country Club, LLC.
The project was first made public to the community in 2015 with a proposal of 107 lots. The number was dropped to 53 last year.
The 537-acre development would allow for “clustering” which is a concentration of units on flat portions of the sloped parcels and leaving the rest of the open space alone.
The main entrance road would align with Canyon Hills Road where Circle K is located and loop to the east side of Carbon Canyon Road.
The city of Chino Hills is currently reviewing proposals from consultants for the preparation of the Hidden Oaks environmental documents, said community development director Joann Lombardo.
