The 10th annual Dairyaire 5K and 10K run, benefitting the Chino Valley Youth Museum, will be held Saturday, March 7.
Cost is $35 for the 5K run, $40 for the 10K run and $15 for the children’s fun run if paid by Sunday, March 1.
Online registration available at chinoyouthmuse um.com.
Information: 334-3270.
The race is the last of three held each year that allows participants to earn a “Triple Crown Champion” designation. The others were the Chino Valley YMCA’s Reindeer Romp, held in December, and the “Run for Russ,” held to remember the late Chino Police officer Russ Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.