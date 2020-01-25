A play geared for middle and high school students, as well as adults, called “And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank” will be shown for two weekends from Saturday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 9 at Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.
Performances by the MainStreet Theatre Company, the resident company at the Lewis Family Playhouse, will be at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 8; and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. There will be no performance Sunday, Feb. 2.
The play is based on the memories of two survivors of the Holocaust who were friends of Anne Frank in Amsterdam in 1942. The production combines actual videotaped testimony of Helmuth (Ed) Silverberg and Eva Geiringer Schloss as they recount their experiences during World War II.
Mr. Silverberg was Anne Frank’s boyfriend and is mentioned in her diary by his nickname “Hello.”
Mrs. Schloss was the same age as Anne and lived in the same apartment block.
The play will provide teens with a sense of what other teenagers endured during that time.
Carol Oberg, daughter of Holocaust survivors and a docent for the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust will talk about events in the Holocaust following the 6 p.m. performance Feb. 8 and the 4 p.m. performance Feb. 9.
In tandem with the play, two exhibits that include painting and poetry will be on display in the lobby: “Childhood Left at the Station: a Tribute to the Children of the Kindertransport” on loan from the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust and “Heinz Geiringer Paintings” on loan from Iowa’s Danville Station.
The four-person cast plays multiple roles. Director is Abigail Deser.
Tickets are $18 general admission and $16 for youth and seniors. Tickets are $12 each when four or more are purchased, except on the opening performance.
The play is not suitable for children ages 11 and under because of the serious content.
Information: 477-2753 or visit lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
