Restoration of the Chino High School main gym floor was completed last week after it was damaged by flooding during a heavy rainstorm in May.
The Chino High girls’ volleyball team played the first match on the floor Monday afternoon, a four-set loss to Diamond Bar High.
The floor has blue striping and is outlined in gray.
“We had rivers of water flowing through the campus during the rainstorm,” said Chino High athletic director Michael Hinkle.
“There was a power outage and the pumps on the roof of the gym did not activate. Water went out of the back of the gym and through the bottom of the doors, flooding the main gym floor.”
The gym’s two upper-level courts were not damaged. Mr. Hinkle said while the court was being repaired, the volleyball teams practiced at Chino Hills High and basketball activities were moved to Woodcrest Junior High in Ontario.
Chino High volleyball had to make several game location changes as the season got underway, including swapping the sites of games with Don Lugo, Chaffey, Diamond Bar and Montclair.
Both of Chino’s volleyball games this season against Ontario High were played at the Ontario High gymnasium since those games were scheduled before the floor was finished.
Chino High will conclude its Mt. Baldy League regular season by hosting Don Lugo High at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 and Montclair High at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
