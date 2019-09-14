A judge has ordered the mother accused of killing her two children last month, including her 14-year-old daughter who attended Chino High, to undergo a mental evaluation before the criminal case against her moves forward.
Linda Khanh Nguyen, 47, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder Aug. 29, nine days after the children were found dead inside their home in the 500 block of E. Tam O’Shanter Street in Ontario.
Judge Michael Libutti suspended the court case until Oct. 18, court records show. Mrs. Nguyen, 47, was arrested on Aug. 25 at Kaiser Hospital in Ontario on several charges after she was medically cleared. She had been hospitalized with unknown injuries since Aug. 20.
She remains in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga without bail, records show.
The woman was booked by Ontario Police on suspicion of attempting to retrieve a firearm, obstruction of a peace officer and battery on emergency personnel, but the district attorney has not yet decided if those charges will be filed.
She is accused of killing her two daughters, 14-year-old Amy Nguyen and 4-month-old Kaitlyn Nguyen at their home.
Amy Nguyen was a freshman special-education student at Chino High, and had attended Liberty Elementary and Woodcrest Junior High, both in Ontario and in the Chino Valley school district.
A memorial service, which was attended by dozens of Amy’s classmates, was held earlier this month at Woodcrest Junior High.
Ontario police said the girls were found inside the garage and two suicide notes were found —one inside the house and another inside the garage.
Both girls had visible injuries, but police declined to say how they were killed.
The girls’ father discovered his daughters around 4:20 p.m. inside the garage.
Mrs. Nguyen was found unresponsive, Ontario Police said.
The father is not considered a suspect and has fully cooperated with investigators, police added.
San Bernardino County Coroner’s officials have not yet announced the causes of death as they await results from autopsies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.