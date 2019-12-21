A sprawling village with a Nativity scene perched on high covers the stage at Xavi’s Cantina and Grill on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills like a towering mountain.
The display is 6½-feet-high and measures 10 yards by 6 yards.
The Nativity belonged to the late Josefina Mero, mother of Lourdes Ortiz who owns the restaurant with her husband Javier Ortiz.
Mr. and Mrs. Ortiz run the restaurant with the help of their five children: Valerie and Javier, Jr. who are employees; and Katie, Jonathan and Brandon.
When the West Covina family opened the restaurant almost two years ago, they decided to bring the village out of storage and display it for the holidays, said Mr. Ortiz.
Last year, they displayed half the village but this year, the family included the entire town.
The Nativity was created by two men, Felipe Mero, the son of Mrs. Mero and family friend Gilberto Lara.
Valerie Ortiz explained that her uncle and his friend shopped at yard sales and antique stores to create the village that includes a pig farm and a fishing town.
The project took 10 years.
The scenes, consisting of villages on boxes covered with Papier-mâché, were assembled at Mrs. Mero’s home and grew each year as the men continued to expand the display. She was 88 when she died three years ago in Riverside but her dream of having a big Nativity scene will live on at her daughter’s restaurant.
