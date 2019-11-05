A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Hemet was killed late Monday afternoon in a collision with a van in the southbound lanes of Central Avenue, south of Philadelphia Street in Chino.
Miguel Angel Barragan was riding a Honda motorcycle southbound on Central Avenue at 5:41 p.m. when a Chevy Express Van, which was being driven by a 70-year-old man from Chino, was making a left turn into the shopping center occupied by Denny’s, Starbucks, Smart and Final and several other businesses.
The motorcyclist broadsided the van, Officer Siegfried Azarcon said.
Identification of the van’s driver has not yet been released.
“Intoxication is not suspected at this time,” he added.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:49 p.m. by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics.
Chino police closed the southbound lanes of Central Avenue for several hours to conduct an investigation.
Anyone with information can call Officer Matthew Bloch at 334-3018 or email mbloch@chinopd.org.
