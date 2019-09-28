Chino police jailed a 21-year-old man Tuesday morning more than a month after three people reported they were shot at in the 4700 block of Riverside Drive in Chino.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Israel Siguenza is being held on $1 million bail in the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person, according to county court records.
He was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hillview Drive in Chino, jail records show.
Chino police were called at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 17 to Riverside Drive after a man reported he was walking with his girlfriend and child and was approached by a Hispanic man asking for drugs, Sgt. Franklin said.
“The man and his family continued walking, and a short time later observed a black sedan drive past them,” she said.
At that time, the man said he heard several loud pops he believed were gunshots being fired at him and his family.
“The girlfriend reported to have seen what appeared to be a gun extended from the vehicle’s window,” Sgt. Franklin said.
No evidence of the shooting was found at the time of the report, but a follow-up investigation turned up evidence of ammunition casings.
Video surveillance and witness statements led officers to identify the shooter as Mr. Siguenza, Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
