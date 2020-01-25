Opal Singleton, an expert on human trafficking, will speak at the Chino Tea Party meeting, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Ms. Singleton is the training and outreach coordinator for the Riverside Human Trafficking Task Force, president and CEO of Million Kids human trafficking prevention organization, and trains Riverside County Sheriffs on the subject.
She has also trained government officials, school administrators, social outreach organizations, civic leaders, faith-based organizations and prominent individuals about human trafficking, sexual extortion, child pornography and social media exploitation in the United States and internationally.
She is the author of “Seduced, The Grooming of America’s Teenagers,” created to educate parents, education professionals and first responders about social media apps and online gaming programs and how they are used to access, groom and recruit unsuspecting youth so they can be exploited. Mrs. Singleton is also host of two radio shows on the subject.
Chino Tea Party member Carol Houghton said it has taken several months to get Ms. Singleton signed on as a speaker for their meeting because of the expert’s busy schedule.
“(Human trafficking) is a very uncomfortable subject, but awareness of this issue is extremely urgent,” Ms. Houghton said. “The internet has made things very easy for pedophiles, and the results are horrific.”
Members of the political group said the meeting will be of particular interest to parents of pre-teens and teenagers.
Information: Ms. Houghton at (951) 415-4507, Toni Holle at 438-0370 or www.chinoteaparty.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.