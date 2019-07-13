Nadeem Majaj, the well-liked public works director for the City of Chino Hills, will retire at the end of July.
His final council meeting Tuesday was filled with standing ovations and emotional speeches by residents and city council members.
He was given a tile by Mayor Cynthia Moran.
Mr. Majaj led the city’s largest department with more than 70 employees.
The civil engineer, known for his calm and professional demeanor, said Chino Hills will forever be in his heart.
“I’m very touched,” Mr. Majaj said. “I’m living the American dream. I’m a proud American, an immigrant of Palestinian origin.”
He said he came to the United States when he was a teenager. He lived with his parents and sister in a garage.
He delivered newspapers in the morning, mowed lawns in the afternoons, and washed dishes at coffee shops in the evenings and sometimes overnight.
“I was very fortunate to have lived in an era when a college education was affordable,” he said.
Mayor Moran said during Mr. Majaj’s seven years with the city, he saved money by reworking the landscape maintenance contracts and overseeing the purchase of Edison streetlights that will save the city $450,000 a year.
He led the Carbon Canyon Road traffic study project with Caltrans and Brea, coordinated the widening of the 71 southbound offramp at Soquel Canyon Parkway, and directed $8 million in public improvements for Los Serranos.
Mr. Majaj, who was hired in 2012, previously worked for San Bernardino where he led a department of 260 and was assistant director and chief engineer for the County of Orange.
In 2010, he was named Government Engineer of the Year by the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Mr. Majaj said he was indebted to his colleagues and the city council and described Chino Hills as a shining light.
