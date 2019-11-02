The cities of Chino and Chino Hills will honor veterans with the following ceremonies this month:
Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will present a Salute to Service Veterans Breakfast and Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 8 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
A free breakfast will be offered to registered military veterans, their guests and the public at 8:30 a.m.
Doors open at 8:15 a.m. During the breakfast, a slideshow presentation will highlight veterans’ names and branch of service.
Space at the breakfast is limited to the first 200 patrons.
Registration and an online form with information that will be used in the slideshow presentation are available at chinohills.org/veterans, or by calling 364-2705.
Registration is not required to attend the 10 a.m. outdoor ceremony.
The public is encouraged to attend to support veterans.
Space for the breakfast is limited and veterans are required to register online at chinohills.org/RecOnline or in person at the Chino Hills Community Center.
Chino
The City of Chino will host its first Veterans Day Ceremony in recent history, 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, at the Liberty Courtyard in front of the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
Chino has held a ceremony on Memorial Day at the Community Building for many years to honor veterans and active military personnel.
The event will honor past and present military veterans.
“The celebration of our veterans will include a flag ceremony and special guest speakers,” said city spokeswoman Judy Miller.
“There will also be a presentation of the military branch flags, presented by Chino families who currently have family members serving in the military.”
Information: Chino Community Services Department, 334-3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.