A two-hour discussion on the merits of pickleball versus tennis at Torrey Pines Park in southern Chino Hills ended up with a unanimous recommendation for pickleball during Wednesday’s parks and recreation commission meeting.
The commission supported four pickleball courts instead of one tennis court and requested a lighting timer operated by the players so the lights would not be on when the courts aren’t being used.
Torrey Pines Park is south of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, west of Albertsons in Chino Hills.
Approximately 20 people, mostly pickleball advocates, supported the decision but the Lee family who lives in the neighborhood adjacent to the park was unhappy, submitting 66 signatures from neighbors who prefer a tennis court.
The Chino Hills City Council will make the final decision at a meeting in November.
See Saturday’s Oct. 19 Champion for story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.