Stacy Westfall, a professional horse trainer who specializes in reining and holds clinics all over the world, will be the featured speaker at McCoy Equestrian Center, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event is being hosted by the Chino Hills Horsemen’s Association.
Ms. Westfall will provide tips on better groundwork, better riding, better communication, and better trust.
Cost is $10 at the gate. All disciplines are welcome.
Ms. Westfall, who lives in Loudonville, Ohio, was the first woman to compete in and win the Road to the Horse competition. In 2006, she won the All-American Quarter Horse Congress Freestyle Reining competition on the black mare, Whizards Baby Doll, riding bridleless and bareback.
“This will be a nice evening for horse folks, and will also remind the community that we exist,” said Chino Hills horsewoman Suzi Vliestra, president of the association.
This will be Ms. Westfall’s only appearance in California in 2019.
Ms. Vliestra said participants should enter McCoy’s from English Road.
Information: info@chinohillshorsemen.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.