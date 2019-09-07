More than 24,400 pounds of raw beef products produced and packaged Aug. 21 at the Chino-based American Beef Packers are being recalled after a carcass that had been tested was erroneously released and processed before the test results were received.
The company is located at 13677 Yorba Ave.
The beef products are unfit for human consumption, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Aug. 31.
“The firm notified FSIS on Aug. 30 that a carcass that was pending laboratory results had been released and further processed into raw intact and non-intact beef products,” spokeswoman Maria Machuca said. “There have been no confirmed reports or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”
She said that anyone concerned about a reaction from eating the beef products should contact their doctor.
Items connected to the recall have the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s establishment number of “EST. 34741” inside the mark of inspection. The beef was shipped to federal establishments in California and Oregon, Ms. Machuca said.
“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, or both,” she added. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
The beef products being recalled are:
•Bulk pack combo bins containing American Beef Packers 85 Boneless Beef Chunks with lot No. 110 and Bin No. 85 and Bin No. 86.
•Bulk pack combo bins containing American Beef Packers 90 Boneless Beef with Lot No. 110 and Bin No. 81, Bin No. 82 and Bin. No. 83.
•Bulk pack combo bins containing American Beef Packers 85 Boneless Beef with Lot No. 25-110 and Bin No. 84 and Lot No. 110 and Bin No. 88.
•Cases containing American Beef Packers Ribeye 8/10 #1 with codes BT190821-1178, BT 190821-1185, BT 190821-1188, BT 190821-1190 and BT 190821-1194.
•66.2-lb case containing American Beef Packers Ribeye 10 Up #1 with code BT190821-1186.
•Bulk pack combo bin containing American Beef Packers 90 Boneless Beef Sirloins with Lot No. 24-110 and Bin No. 80.
•Cases containing American Beef Packers Tenderloin 4 Up with codes BT190821-1160, BT 190821-1161, BT 190821-1162, BT 190821-1163, BT 190821-1167, BT 190821-1168, BT190821-1169 and BT 190821-1170.
•Cases containing American Beef Packers Ribeye 10 Up with codes BT 190821-1187 and BT 190821-1192.
•Cases containing American Beef Packers Tenderloin 3/4 with codes BT190821-1155, BT190821-1157, BT190821-1171, BT190821-1200, BT190821-1201, BT190821-1202, BT190821-1203, BT190821-1204 and BT190821-1205.
•50-lb cases containing American Beef Packers Desc: Beef For Further Processing 75/25 with lot code 08347412719.
“FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are being taken to make certain that the products are no longer available to consumers,” Ms. Machuca said.
Anyone with questions about the recall can call Kari Godbey Houchens, the regulatory manager at American Beef Packers at 628-4888, ext. 123.
Opened in 2008
American Beef Packers began operating in late 2008 at its Chino facility, taking over the former Westland Hallmark Meat Company, which had its plant suspended in early January 2008 after a U.S. Humane Society undercover video showed two workers tormenting sick and weak cows.
After the video surfaced, the USDA recalled more than 143 million pounds of beef because the company violated health regulations, which included allowing “downer” cows into the food supply.
Among the 143 million pounds of beef was 50 million pounds for the National School Lunch program. Westland Hallmark was billed $67.2 million for the destruction of the recalled beef and reimbursement to schools.
