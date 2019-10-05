Do you “go big or go home” when it comes to holiday decorating?
The Champion is seeking the addresses of Chino and Chino Hills homes and businesses that go all out for Halloween or fall.
Email your address, as well as a description of your decorations to news@championnewspapers.com no later than noon Tuesday, Oct. 22. If your yard is now ready for visitors, let us know and we will put it in the paper prior to our Oct. 26 edition.
Attach a sharp, well-lighted photo (JPEG) of the yard, if you have it. Photos will be used at our discretion.
Addresses and photos may also be submitted in person at the Champion office, 13179 Ninth St., Chino. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
We are also looking for information about homes that will be elaborately decorated for the winter holiday season.
Those addresses will be printed in the Champion as the holidays approach.
