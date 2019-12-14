A heavy rainstorm abruptly stopped one hour before the Chino Hills Home Holiday Tour last Sunday, creating billowy clouds in a twilight sky as residents traveled to three elaborately decorated houses, one in Chino and two in Chino Hills.
“We are so thankful for no rain during the home tour,” said Sylvia Nash, Home Tour Chairwoman.
The fundraiser, sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation, raised nearly $43,000, according to Mrs. Nash.
She said 85 volunteers helped with the event, with many serving as docents.
Pam Sheehan of Chino Hills said it was her first time serving as docent and she found it a fun way to outreach now that her children are grown.
The Bryan home on the top of Scenic Ridge Drive commanded a stunning view in every direction and the warmly decorated interior contained more than 70 homemade dolls created by the late Peggy Bryan, mother of homeowner Bill Bryan.
Mr. Bryan and his late wife Kerry were married in the home’s backyard in 1995. The home contains mementoes and Christmas collectibles from their 17 years of traveling.
The McComack corner house on Oakwood Lane has been the neighborhood showpiece for exterior Christmas lights for many years and won the City of Chino Hills 2017 Classic Holiday award and 2014 Best Holiday Spirit award.
Tour-goers were in awe to learn that Paul McComack, 94, and his wife Alice, 86, decorated the outside and inside. The couple has been married for 38 years with seven children in their blended family.
Each year, family members decorate gingerbread houses which adorn the large dining room table. Tour participants voted on the best decorated of the houses.
A lighted Dickens village that took three months to assemble is displayed in the living room.
The family has a Braille tree where ornaments contain the names of family members in Braille in a tribute to their great-grandson Gavin Stevens, 11, who was born with a rare genetic retina condition and is blind.
The Haughey house on Arvidson Court in Chino contains turn-of-the-century antiques. Handmade creations deck each hall and room.
More than 1,000 Santas, hundreds of snowmen, elves on shelves and a solid wood church bench are just a few of the decorations that are brimming over in the home owned by Chino city councilman Tom Haughey and his wife Karen, who have been married 46 years.
