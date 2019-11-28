The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites residents and local groups to register to participate in the annual Chino Hills Boat Parade that begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Participation is limited so early registration is encouraged.
A mandatory meeting for drivers will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The application is available at chinohills.org/BoatParade.
For business sponsorships and advertising opportunities, call Kiwanis Club Treasurer Sheran Voigt at 262-5506.
The parade features lighted and decorated boats hitched to vehicles starting at Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive near Community Park and heading to Boys Republic.
Announcers will be located near the Ayala High School marquee.
Glow sticks and candy will be given out along the parade route.
Boats make up most of the parade but in recent years the parade has featured veterans on golf carts, bands, equestrians, local clubs and others.
Immediately after the parade, the Chino Valley Community Church at 14601 Peyton Drive will host an after-party with live music, baked goods, warm drinks and Santa Claus.
The Kiwanis Club will present awards for Best Lights, Best Humor and Originality, Most Patriotic and Mayor’s Award.
In 2017, the city of Chino Hills withdrew its support from the residential boat parade, traditionally held the day after the Peyton route, citing safety and liability concerns.
Information: 364-2710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.