The Chino City Council at its Feb. 4 meeting cancelled both of its meetings in August because of scheduling conflicts.
The regularly scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 4 meeting has been cancelled because council members plan to participate in the “National Night Out” activities that evening.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the event’s website.
The council’s regularly scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 18 meeting was cancelled because of scheduling conflicts as the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 7 approaches.
The council traditionally meets 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
The venue is occasionally changed for audience size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.