County, state and federal offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day.
The State Department of Motor Vehicles will closed both Saturday, Oct. 12 and Monday, Oct. 14 for the holiday.
Post offices will be closed Monday and there will be no mail delivery that day.
All three branch libraries in the Chino Valley will be closed Monday for the holiday.
The cities of Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario will be open. Trash pickup in those cities will not be affected.
All Chino Valley school district offices and campuses will be open Monday.
Retail stores, banks, and the Champion Newspapers office will be open.
