A public hearing on a request by Trumark Homes to subdivide approximately 273 acres in the Preserve area of south Chino for future development of a master-planned community will be held at the next Chino Planning Commission meeting.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. The venue has been changed to accommodate construction in the council chambers at city hall.
The project, generally located at the southeast corner of Chino-Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue, will consist of 823 residential units, a private recreation center, a neighborhood park, seven pocket parks, a perimeter trail system and designated open space/habitat conservation areas.
The project area will include low density residential, medium density residential, neighborhood commercial, recreation center, open space recreation and open space natural land use designations.
Written comments on the project will be accepted by the city’s Development Services Department through 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 or at the hearing.
Questions regarding the project may be directed to Andrea Gilbert, senior planner, at 334-3328 or by email at agilbert@cityofchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.