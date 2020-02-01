The community is invited to a cancer awareness day with worship and seminars today (Feb. 1) at Chino Valley Chinese Adventist Church.
It begins with a 3:30 p.m. sermon on “Biblical Prescription for Cancer” by Benjamin Lau, M.D. and PhD, a veggie buffet luncheon at 5:15 p.m. and a seminar at 6 p.m. by Esther Lau, registered dietitian and nutritionist on “Healing Cancer with Food.”
Dr. Lau, a professor emeritus at Loma Linda University, and his associates have conducted cancer research for more than three decades. Dr. Lau and his wife will share their experience in using nutritional therapy to maximize cancer healing.
The church is at 4136 Riverside Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782.
