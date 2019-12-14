Chino Hills city council members harped on the state during Tuesday’s meeting for imposing a mandate on how green waste is recycled for diversion credit that will result in a trash increase of $1.46 per month, effective Jan. 1.
Residents will see the trash portion of their utility bills rise from $21.31 to $22.77.
The council approved an amendment with its waste hauler, Republic Services, to compost green waste at a facility in Chino.
“None of us likes to raise the rates on residents but it seems like every council meeting we harp on one more thing the state is mandating whether it’s housing or building codes,” Councilman Brian Johsz said. “If we don’t take action, the city could be liable for some pretty hefty fines.”
In September 2014, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1594 mandating that the use of green material as a cover over landfill on a daily basis will no longer count as diversion for recycling. It will instead be considered waste disposal.
Currently, the city uses green waste to cover trash in landfills to act as a barrier to control pests and odors and protect against health risks. Using green waste in this manner was considered recycling, which helped the city meet mandated diversion rates, said city spokesperson Denise Cattern.
In the city of Chino, green waste is composted by refuse hauler Waste Management.
Spokesperson Vivian Castro said green waste is not used as a cover in landfills. “All green waste that is collected is composted,” Ms. Castro said.
Chino Hills city manager Ben Montgomery told the council the state wants to extend the lifespan of landfills which is one of the reasons it is no longer allowing green material as a cover.
Mark McGee, municipal manager for Republic Services, said the refuse hauler will take green waste to the Agromin Green Material Composting Operation located at 8100 Chino-Corona Road in Chino.
“Residents will see no difference at the curb,” Mr. McGee said.
Asked if the city would receive compensation for the green waste, Mr. Montgomery responded that since the mandate eliminates the option for the city and its solid waste hauler to use green waste as alternative daily cover at landfills, the city, the hauler, and the customer will incur new costs to process the green waste.
“While there is value in the final product, that value offsets the cost of collecting, cleaning, and processing the green waste,” Mr. Montgomery said. “The net result is a lower cost to the customer.”
