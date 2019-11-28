The city offices of Chino and Chino Hills, San Bernardino County offices and county libraries will be closed today (Nov. 28) and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of Thanksgiving.
State offices will be closed today and Friday, Nov. 29. State offices that have Saturday hours, such as some Department of Vehicle offices, will also be closed Saturday, Nov. 30.
Federal offices will be closed today and there will be no mail delivery.
Trash will not be picked up today in Chino and Chino Hills because of the holiday and will be delayed one day the remainder of the week.
The city of Chino Hills will not issue street sweeping parking citations today and Friday, Nov. 29.
Chino Hills city staff is available on call to respond to emergencies on holidays and weekends by calling 364-2860.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will be closed today and Friday, Nov. 29.
The Champion office will be closed today and Friday, Nov. 29 for the holiday.
Chino Valley Unified School District campuses and the district office are closed the entire Thanksgiving week. School will resume on Monday, Dec. 2, and the school district office will reopen to the public that day.
St. Margaret Mary School and Allegiance STEAM Academy charter school in Chino, Heights Christian School and Sycamore Academy charter school in Chino Hills, and Ontario Christian schools in Ontario are also closed the entire week.
Banks will be closed today. Most grocery stores and some retail stores will be open for all or part of Thanksgiving.
