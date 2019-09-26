A manhunt is underway for a Chino man after he escaped from the Chino Hills Police Department headquarters Wednesday afternoon as he was detained for burglary and possession of stolen property.
Eric Chavira, 24, left on foot around 4:37 p.m. while he was in custody at 14077 Peyton Drive and was last seen walking toward the Payne Ranch community, a short distance north of the police station, police said.
"An extensive search of the area for the suspect was conducted and Mr. Chavira was not located," Detective Kyle Glozer said.
An investigation into how the man was able to escape is currently taking place.
He was only wearing black shorts while he was in custody, according to a photograph released on the Chino Hills Police Department's social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.
Mr. Chavira is Hispanic, about 5-feet-10 and 200 pounds with multiple tattoos.
Investigators do not believe he is armed.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
