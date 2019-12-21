The Chino Teen Experience Center will host a free paint night for 13- to 18-year-olds, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Participants will be provided step-by-step instruction and will be able to take their artwork home. No painting experience is necessary.
There will be a snack bar available onsite to purchase snacks and drinks for a small fee.
Space is limited. Register at the city of Chino’s Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St. or call 334-3260.
The Chino Experience Teen Center is located at 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
