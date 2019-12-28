Chino Valley will be represented by several participants in the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, in Pasadena.
The parade, which is viewed all over the world, will be broadcast live in the United States starting at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Ayala High senior Lindsey Pacela of Girl Scout Troop #9454 and Dean Ballantyne of Troop #411 of La Verne have been selected for the prestigious Tournament of Roses Troop comprised of Eagle Scouts and Gold Award Girl Scouts. Its members carry the banners that announce the award-winning float entries.
Dean is the son on Chino City Manager Matt Ballantyne.
Student groups from Chino and Chino Hills high schools will perform in separate groups in the parade.
The Chino Hills High School Drum Line will appear in the Rose Parade Opening Spectacular with Ally Brooke, Emilio Estefan and Farruko.
The group will be first in the line-up of 90 parade entries this year.
Ten students from Chino High – six of them repeat performers with the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band – will also march this year.
The honor band is listed as number 25 in the parade entries and is scheduled to immediately follow the Rose Parade’s Royal Court.
Chino High seniors Sean Jenkins (tuba) and Katherine Turner (color guard) are marching this year for the third time with the Tournament of Roses Honor Band and Gisselle Sandoval (trumpet), Justin Cime (trumpet), Bryan Sandoval (French horn) and Lucia Valdez (color guard) are in their second year with the band.
First time honor band members include seniors Sebastian Gomez (French horn) and Adrian Lepe (trumpet) and sophomores Ashley Villegas (color guard) and Christian Hernandez (tuba).
The honor band includes high school students auditioned from throughout Southern California and select Pasadena City College Marching Band and Color Guard members.
Chino High Music Director Doug Bowden said the 10 students worked hard and showed dedication to be selected for the honor band, which chose only 235 from more than 500 student auditions this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.