Sycamore Academy of Culture Arts and Sciences charter school is located at 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino. It was listed incorrectly in the Week Ahead listing of events that appeared in the Aug. 10 edition.
***
The address for the Stater Bros. market where a RePlanet recycling center closed recently is 4721 Riverside Drive. The address was listed incorrectly in a story in the Aug. 10 edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.