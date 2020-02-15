Chino Police issued 53 citations and made three arrests for active warrants Tuesday morning during a commercial vehicle checkpoint near Edison and Mountain avenues in Chino.
The checkpoint took place between 7 and 11 a.m., police said.
“Every year, mechanical defects and excessive driving can be attributed to collisions involving commercial vehicles,” police said in a news release. “Thousands of trucks carrying hazardous materials drive through our city every year. In addition, overweight vehicles cause damage to our city’s roadways.”
Ninety-eight commercial vehicles were inspected during the four-hour checkpoint, resulting in 53 citations for various violations, seven driver’s license violations, 90 citations for loading, weight or other equipment violations, 10 vehicles were placed “out of service” for being unsafe to drive and three people were arrested on active warrants, police said.
The checkpoint was conducted by the Chino Police Department’s Traffic Unit and the California Highway Patrol’s Level One Commercial Vehicle Officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.