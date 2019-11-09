The City of Chino Hills launched a redesigned website Nov. 5 that’s easier to use on mobile devices because content is automatically resized.
There are more photos and graphics, and a click on the city logo on the upper left returns visitors to the homepage, said community relations manager Valerie McClung.
Buttons on the left provide quick links to news, the events calendar and social media.
Recreation information can be navigated for quick access to class registration and programs, she said, and a click on “how do I” on the upper right provides a list of popular pages.
The website now includes a Google translate feature that offers a wider variety of languages, she added.
City staff is working on a map that will be rolled out in 2020 where residents will have access to geographic information system maps with information specific to their addresses and neighborhoods.
A more robust mass notification system for emergencies and improved ways to report concerns are also being developed.
CivicPlus, which hosts the system, provided the redesign at no cost to the city, Mrs. McClung said.
According to statistics provided by Mrs. McClung, more than 52 percent of all website traffic worldwide is from mobile devices and mobile traffic went up 222 percent in the five-year period from 2013 to 2018.
Custom banner design and hosting, custom graphic button design and staff training cost the city $5,850.
The annual website costs for CivicPlus is $33,085. That includes the website and a jobs-human resources module.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.