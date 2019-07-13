The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection will hold a “Celebrate America” luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Catherine Alton will speak about “How to Create a Fairy Garden,” which is a miniature garden of plants and tiny houses and other structures.
Melodi Shumate will talk about how she and her husband escaped death from an arson fire.
Vocalist is Janice Hernandez and Tom Alton, vendor, will talk about pain relief.
Cost is $20.
Reservations: Paula Milberger, 636-8144.
The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection celebrated 37 years of ministry in June.
The group is part of Stonecroft Ministries, a nonprofit organization that has been helping women tell their stories and the story of God since 1938.
Luncheons are held the third Thursday of each month at the Los Serranos Country Club.
They include a buffet lunch, entertainment, and an inspirational speaker with a personal story from her life.
The group also hosts “prayer and coffee” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at Oakmont senior living in Chino Hills.
