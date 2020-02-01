Dental hygienist Diane Reese, at table, informs residents about her mobile service where she provides care for homebound people, those in assisted living centers, adult daycare, hospitals and other locations. Approximately 165 participants received blood pressure checks, podiatry exams, nutrition information and samples and medical services at the City of Chino Hills Health and Wellness Fair Jan. 25.
