Chamber of Commerce winners
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Winners of the 2019 Chino Valley Business Awards given to businesses and non-profit organizations by the Chamber of Commerce July 25 at Los Serranos Country Club are from left, Mario Gomez; Jim Gallagher; Artemio Tovar, a Waste Management driver who celebrated his 40th anniversary with the company; Brandon Jamison, Donna Soumphonphakdy, Art Bennett (incoming chairman of the board), Josh Sun, Gigi Fix, Eric Hasanoff, Marcia McBean, Eunice Ulloa (Chino mayor), and Wes Simmons. A video of the Chino Valley Business Awards and Recognition Dinner is available on the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Facebook page (click on videos on the left hand side).

