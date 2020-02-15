Fire board members will host a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday for an annual performance review of Fire Chief Tim Shackelford and hear about a leadership development update from its president Harvey Luth.
The open-to-the-public meeting will be held at Chino Valley Fire Station 62 at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
According to the agenda released Thursday afternoon, the meeting will begin with roll call, flag salute and invocation before the board will go into closed session for the performance review of Chief Shackelford.
The board will return to open session for the leadership development update, for public comments and for board comments.
Fire board members regularly meet at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at fire district headquarters at 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center.
Agendas for all meetings can be found on the fire district’s website at chinovalley fire.org.
Information: 902-5260.
