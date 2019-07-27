Chino Relay for Life schedule

(times subject to change)

Saturday, Aug. 3

8 a.m. – Survivor check-in begins, registration booth

9 a.m. – Opening ceremony, Survivors’ Lap, beginning at stage

10 a.m. – Survivor Brunch, Survivors’ Tent

10 a.m. – Radio personality “Pepper” from KFROG 95.1 FM and 92.9 FM will teach line dancing, stage

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Jumper and games, Kid Zone

11 a.m. – Sole Mates band, stage

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chuck E. Cheese, Kid Zone

Noon – Team hat and spirit stick contest, stage

Noon-6 p.m. – Free massages for survivors, Survivors’ Tent. Others pay $1 per minute.

2 p.m. – Face painting, Kid Zone

2 p.m. – Music, stage

2-5 p.m. – Free Orange cream soda floats for survivors and one guest, Survivors’ Tent

3 p.m. – Team Road to Recovery contest, featuring cardboard vehicles

4 p.m. – Team Expression (team members sing, dance, speak to express their feelings about the challenge of cancer)

5 p.m. – Radio personality “Pepper” from KFROG 95.1 FM and 92.9 FM will teach line dancing, stage

5-6 p.m. – Free dinner for survivors/caretakers, Survivors’ Tent

6 p.m. – Free dessert for cancer survivors/caretakers, Survivors’ Tent

6-7 p.m. – Miss Relay pageant, stage

8 p.m. – Music, stage

9 p.m. – Luminaria ceremony, beginning at the main stage

10 p.m. – Noodle pony race, stage

11 p.m. – Free bingo game for survivors, Survivors’ Tent. Others pay $10 for 10 games.

Midnight – Relay Game of Games, stage

Sunday, Aug. 4

1 a.m. – Music, stage

2 a.m. – Scavenger hunt, begins at stage

3 a.m. – Yardzee (game played outside with large dice), stage

4 a.m. – Limbo contest, stage

5 a.m. – Hula Hoop contest, stage

6-8 p.m. – Music, stage

8:30- 9 a.m. – Closing Ceremony, stage

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.