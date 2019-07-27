Chino Relay for Life schedule
(times subject to change)
Saturday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Survivor check-in begins, registration booth
9 a.m. – Opening ceremony, Survivors’ Lap, beginning at stage
10 a.m. – Survivor Brunch, Survivors’ Tent
10 a.m. – Radio personality “Pepper” from KFROG 95.1 FM and 92.9 FM will teach line dancing, stage
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Jumper and games, Kid Zone
11 a.m. – Sole Mates band, stage
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chuck E. Cheese, Kid Zone
Noon – Team hat and spirit stick contest, stage
Noon-6 p.m. – Free massages for survivors, Survivors’ Tent. Others pay $1 per minute.
2 p.m. – Face painting, Kid Zone
2 p.m. – Music, stage
2-5 p.m. – Free Orange cream soda floats for survivors and one guest, Survivors’ Tent
3 p.m. – Team Road to Recovery contest, featuring cardboard vehicles
4 p.m. – Team Expression (team members sing, dance, speak to express their feelings about the challenge of cancer)
5 p.m. – Radio personality “Pepper” from KFROG 95.1 FM and 92.9 FM will teach line dancing, stage
5-6 p.m. – Free dinner for survivors/caretakers, Survivors’ Tent
6 p.m. – Free dessert for cancer survivors/caretakers, Survivors’ Tent
6-7 p.m. – Miss Relay pageant, stage
8 p.m. – Music, stage
9 p.m. – Luminaria ceremony, beginning at the main stage
10 p.m. – Noodle pony race, stage
11 p.m. – Free bingo game for survivors, Survivors’ Tent. Others pay $10 for 10 games.
Midnight – Relay Game of Games, stage
Sunday, Aug. 4
1 a.m. – Music, stage
2 a.m. – Scavenger hunt, begins at stage
3 a.m. – Yardzee (game played outside with large dice), stage
4 a.m. – Limbo contest, stage
5 a.m. – Hula Hoop contest, stage
6-8 p.m. – Music, stage
8:30- 9 a.m. – Closing Ceremony, stage
