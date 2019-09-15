A 31-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car Saturday night at Eucalyptus Avenue and Galloping Hills Road in Chino Hills, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
The woman has not yet been identified.
Police were called at 8:45 p.m. on a report of a car striking a pedestrian, finding the woman lying in the street who had been struck by a car that was moving east on Eucalyptus, said Deputy D. Emery.
Chino Valley Fire District paramedics treated the woman for major trauma before taking her to Pomona Valley Medical Center, where she later died.
The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman from Chino Hills, remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators, Deputy Emery said.
"The driver was uninjured and it does not appear intoxication is a factor in the collision," he added.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Major Accident Investigation team is doing the investigation.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
