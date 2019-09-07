A new holiday and new contracts for some city of Chino employees will add more than $1.5 million to the city’s budget this year. The city council approved the changes at its Tuesday meeting.
Adding Martin Luther King Jr. Day – observed the third Monday of January each year – as a paid holiday for both full- and part-time employees will increase the city budget by $201,213. Police officers who have to work that day will be provided an additional 10 hours.
Full- and part-time city employees’ other holidays include New Year’s Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. In addition, full-time employees receive five hours paid vacation on Christmas Eve and on New Year’s Eve. Part-time employees receive 2½ hours paid vacation on each of those days.
Following months of negotiations, two-year labor agreements were reached with the Chino Police Management Association and the Chino Police Officers Association.
Four-year agreements were reached with the Chino Police Professional Employees’ Association; the Chino City Hall Confidential Employee Association; the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; part-time employees; unrepresented management, executive management and elected officials.
These new contracts will increase the city’s annual budget by more than $1.3 million.
Not included in the new agreements are professional, technical and clerical employees, represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 1932. Those negotiations are expected to conclude soon, city officials said.
Employees under the four-year contract will receive a 3 percent cost of living pay increase this fiscal year and next, and a 2 percent increase in each of the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 fiscal years. This fiscal year began July 1.
Those under the two-year contract will receive a 3 percent cost of living increase this fiscal year and next.
Other changes
Employees and elected officials will receive a $50 a month increase to their benefit bank effective for the pay period beginning Dec. 1, 2019 ($1,565), and a $50 increase for the pay period beginning Dec. 1, 2020 ($1,615). The benefit bank is an amount of money the city provides to full-time employees to purchase health, dental and vision insurance.
Effective Sept. 4, bereavement leave will be increased from three to five days.
Effective Sept. 4, the maximum accrual of compensatory time off will be increased from 80 to 100 hours. (This does not include part-time employees.)
Effective July 1, any language a department director deems necessary, including sign language, is included in bilingual pay.
The maximum sick leave accrual limit will be increased from 960 hours to 1,080 hours. (This does not include part-time employees.)
The city will contribute $25 a month on a 24-pay period cycle to the retirement health savings plan of employees represented by the Chino Police Management Association and the Chino Police Officers Association.
Chino police officers whose additional duties include the transportation of prisoners will receive a special assignment pay of $100 a month.
The tool allowance for employees will increase from $500 a year to $600 a year for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, to $675 for 2020-2021, to $725 for 2021-2022, and to $750 for 2022-2023.
Employees required to be on standby duty will be provided three hours of straight time compensation for every 24 hours.
Participation in the retiree health savings plan will be suspended for any retired employee who has returned as a part-time employee.
Severance pay for executive management employees or the city manager for termination without cause will be equal to six months’ salary for the Chief of Police or four months’ salary for a department director.
