Several hundred people attended the Chino Junior Fair’s annual auction and deep pit barbecue on July 12 in Brinderson Hall at the fairgrounds on the corner of Central and Edison avenues.
Many FFA and 4-H students who participated in the weeklong fair sold their livestock projects at the auction.
Some said they planned to use the money they made for future livestock projects, others planned to save it for college expenses.
The event also featured a table and wall filled with home arts projects made by students.
Among the animals sold were dairy cows, steers, goats, sheep and swine.
