San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Ensen Mason reminds taxpayers that the 2019-20 Property Tax Postponement Program application period is now open to qualifying taxpayers through Feb. 10, 2020.
This loan program is available through the State Controller’s Office and allows eligible homeowners, including low-income seniors and disabled individuals, to postpone the payment of their current-year taxes on their primary residence at an interest rate of seven percent. AB 133 will lower the program interest rate to five percent on July 1, 2020.
Manufactured homes, whether affixed or unaf- fixed, are now eligible for postponement under the program effective fiscal year 2019-20.
Postponement is available for current-year taxes only. Delinquent and/or defaulted property taxes are not eligible for postponement.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 10, 2020 and will be processed in the order they are received.
To qualify, a homeowner must meet the criteria for the 2019-20 tax year.
*Be at least 62 years of age, or blind, or disabled;
*Own and occupy the home as the primary place of residence;
*Have a total household income of $35,500 or less;
*Have at least 40 percent equity in the property; and
*Not have a reverse mortgage on the property.
Applications are available at the Tax Collector’s Office located at 268 West Hospitality Lane, first floor, in San Bernardino and online at sco.ca.gov.
