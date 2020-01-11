Fire board members took the first step to increase their pay to $165 per meeting by a 4-1 vote Wednesday night.
For the past two years, board members have received $157.50 for each meeting they attend.
Public hearings on the increase will take place during the board’s February and March meetings, which are held 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at Chino Valley Fire District headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
If approved at the March meeting, the increase will take effect July 1, which will be the first day of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Fire district policy allows board members to vote for an increase to its meeting compensation up to five percent each year, following the effective date of the last adjustment.
Because the last adjustment took place in 2018, fire board members had the option Wednesday to increase their pay per meeting to $173.25, or 10 percent.
Board member Mike Kreeger presented an option to increase it 2 ½ percent for each year since the last raise.
That option was approved, with longest-tenured board member John DeMonaco voting against it.
“I’ve voted no the last few years,” Mr. DeMonaco said. “I’m not here for the money. I don’t care if it was $1, I’m not voting for it.”
Mr. Kreeger said the board approved a policy four years ago that compensation increases would be discussed every two years.
He’s been in favor of discussing smaller increases that would prevent the appearance that the board is taking a much larger increase if they defer a vote for several years.
“As much as we all say that we do this for the love of it and the fun of it, there is a cost associated in doing this job,” Mr. Kreeger said.
Board member Sarah Evinger-Ramos said it’s uncomfortable to vote on increasing her own compensation but added it’s a reality and the board learned a hard lesson when they deferred a vote for too long.
“I have to agree with Director Kreeger,” she said. “I could say no to (the increase), but I think we need to because I don’t want us to come back to this situation in four years and look like we are giving ourselves a hefty little stipend.”
Board members cannot be paid for more than 10 meetings a month per board policy.
The board increased its pay from $75 to $100 in 2002, and from $100 to $125 in 2007. In 2016, it increased to $150 and to $157.50 in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.