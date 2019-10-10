Governor Gavin Newsom signed a measure Sept. 20 – authored by State Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – that will require smog checks for heavy-duty diesel trucks in California.
Current law does not require those trucks to have the same type of smog checks that are required for passenger vehicles, according to Senator Leyva.
While the bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020, owners of heavy-duty trucks will not likely need to get a smog check for about two years while a pilot program is underway to determine the process that works best, said Cameron Urkofsky, chief of staff for Senator Leyva.
Senate Bill 210, known as the “Clean Trucks, Clean Air” bill, directs the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to work in coordination with multiple state agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, to develop and implement a Heavy-Duty Inspection and Maintenance (I/M) Program for non-gasoline heavy-duty on-road trucks, described as 14,000 pounds or more.
The bill authorizes the Heavy-Duty I/M program to establish test procedures for different vehicle model years and emissions control technologies to measure the effectiveness of the emissions control of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx).
CARB officials estimate that between the years 2023 and 2031, a Heavy-Duty I/M program could remove 93,000 tons of NOx and 1,600 tons of PM, which they said is equivalent to taking 145,000 and 375,000 trucks off the roads in California, respectively.
The cost of the smog check fee for the heavy-duty trucks cannot exceed $30 annually.
The price range of the average vehicle smog test is between $30 and $70 depending on the county in which a driver lives, the type of vehicle owned and the type of smog inspection a vehicle requires, according to smogtips.com.
“Now that it has been signed into law, SB 210 will be a vital next step to reduce pollution from the many big diesel trucks that travel on the roads and highways in the Inland Empire and across California,” Senator Leyva said. “Just as car owners have to get their own personal cars smog checked every two years, so too should truck operators be required to maintain their emissions controls so that we can ensure long lasting air quality improvement here in California.”
The Western States Trucking Association opposed the bill, said Joe Rajkovacz, director of governmental affairs for the organization that is based in Upland and represents approximately 6,000 motor carriers, including 5,400 in California.
Mr. Rajkovacz said heavy-duty trucks already have to pass a smoke test each year and if they don’t, owners have to take their vehicles to a shop for repairs. He said smog checking those vehicles is unnecessary because of that test.
He also said the smog check will be inconvenient for truckers because they will have to go to a licensed facility for the test, taking their rigs off the road and losing money. Mr. Rajkovacz said those facilities will not be on every corner like smog stations for regular vehicles.
Mr. Rajkovacz said the smoke test can be administered in a truck lot, so truckers can keep to their regular schedule.
In addition, he said a state regulation adopted in 2008 is forcing truckers to get rid of older trucks, which are more likely to produce heavy emissions.
The California Statewide Truck and Bus Rule requires all diesel trucks and buses weighing over 14,000 pounds that operate in California to retrofit or replace engines in order to reduce diesel emissions. The rule required the installation of particulate matter filters beginning Jan. 1, 2012 and replacement of older engines beginning Jan. 1, 2015. Nearly all applicable vehicles are required to have a 2010 model year or the equivalent to 2010 engines by Jan. 1, 2023.
Doug Bloch, a political director and lobbyist for the Teamsters Union, which represents many truckers, said the Teamsters were neutral on the bill.
