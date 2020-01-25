When Chino resident Pamela Harr opened her drapes Sunday morning, she couldn’t see her little library on a post that had been in her front yard on Ross Avenue for several years.
Donning her robe, she went outside and found the library blown to pieces.
She retrieved remnants in her front yard, her side yard, her neighbors’ yards, and on the front lawn of her neighbor’s house across the street where shards of glass were embedded.
“I was heartbroken,” said Mrs. Harr. “My daughter and her husband built the library for my birthday using materials left over from their house remodel. It was really sentimental to me.”
She called the police and officers speculated an M-80, a large powerful firecracker, was placed inside the glass door.
As Mrs. Harr collected the pieces, she vowed never to build another little library — until she posted a picture of the destruction on a Chino social media website and received more than 500 comments.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “People were offering to pay for a new library, donate books, and even re-build it. I didn’t realize how close-knit the community was.”
A couple showed up on her porch with money in their hands.
Mrs. Harr said the encouragement and community outpouring has inspired her to build a new library with her husband Kim Muehlen and family members.
She hopes to start “construction” in a few weeks.
The Little Free Library movement began in Wisconsin in 2009 to promote the love of reading and provide a sense of community.
The mini libraries on posts contain books that are free to all. Residents can take a book and return it at their leisure. They can also donate books they don’t want anymore.
The Champion has featured several little libraries since they began cropping up in the Chino Valley approximately seven years ago.
Information: littlefreeli brary.org.
