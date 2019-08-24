Registered nurses at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino are planning an informational picket from 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday near the hospital on Walnut Avenue.
They are seeking their first union contract to stem an alleged turnover crisis at the hospital. The hospital doesn't expect to have a shortage of nurses working that day, said Chino Valley Medical Center CEO Tim Moran.
Nurses claim nurse turnover at Chino Valley Medical Center reached 41.75 percent during a recent six-month period, and they said that presents an on-going risk to patient safety. "We've lost a half a dozen experienced nurses in the ER in the last month or so," said Stacey Person, a registered nurse. "The ER can't be safely run on all new grads and registry. You need to think of patients and not the bottom line."
Hospital spokeswoman Brianne Underwood said the hospital cares about its employees and continues to negotiate contracts. "Chino Valley Medical Center does not have contracts with unions, but they are in the process of negotiating," she said.
