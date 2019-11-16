Persons wanting information on the fifth annual Steve McQueen Car Rally, to take place April 24 through 26 on roads through San Diego County to Corona, should visit stevemcqueenrally.com. The wrong website address was provided in the Champion’s Nov. 9 edition.
This event is a precursor to the 13th annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, to be held Sunday, June 7 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills.
