2nd Class Janweb B. Lagazo

2nd Class Janweb B. Lagazo

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Daniel Spell (right) from Chino, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Adedeji Otufale, from Lagos, Nigeria, perform maintenance checks on an FA-18E Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 in the hangar bay aboard the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, currently stationed in the South China Sea area, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. 

